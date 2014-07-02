Absolutely perfect cleanliness across the entire bathroom – this is no problem with the steam cleaner cloth kit from Kärcher. The microfibre cloth kit contains two special microfibre floor cleaning cloths, which are perfectly tailored for using the steam cleaner around the bathroom. The additional microfibre abrasive cloth removes stubborn limescale and soap residues quickly and reliably. And the additional microfibre polishing cloth is ideal for polishing mirrors and other smooth surfaces.