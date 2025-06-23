RCV 5 wiping cloth set
For optimal cleaning results: High-quality microfibre cloth set for wet wiping of hard surfaces with the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner.
The set contains 3 wiping cloths for the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner. If the device is operated in wiping mode, the high-quality microfibre cloths ensure optimal cleaning results on all hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is well bound in addition to the vacuuming. Changing the cloths is extremely simple thanks to the velcro attachment.
Features and benefits
Wiping cloth with velcro fastening
- Simple fastening and removal thanks to velcro attachment.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|3
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|105 x 60 x 85
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors