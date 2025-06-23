Roller brush, standard bristles, black

Soft roller brush with a length of 508 mm and standard black polyamide bristles for all common applications.

Roller brush with a length of 508 mm. The roller is equipped with black 29 mm plastic bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm. Please take into account that two brushes are required for cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush length (mm) 508
Hardness grade medium-hard
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 515 x 100 x 100
Compatible machines