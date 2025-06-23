The handy spray extraction crevice nozzle is a practical accessory for spray extraction cleaning in hard-to-reach places and narrow gaps, suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 series. On upholstered furniture and in the car, the best cleaning results are achieved even more conveniently and effortlessly. The narrow nozzle sprays cleaning solution deep into fibres under high pressure and sucks it back up along with the loosened dirt. Dirt and odours are effectively removed.