SE spray extraction crevice nozzle

The practical spray extraction crevice nozzle as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners enables spray extraction cleaning even in hard-to-reach places and in narrow spaces on upholstered furniture or in the car.

The handy spray extraction crevice nozzle is a practical accessory for spray extraction cleaning in hard-to-reach places and narrow gaps, suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 series. On upholstered furniture and in the car, the best cleaning results are achieved even more conveniently and effortlessly. The narrow nozzle sprays cleaning solution deep into fibres under high pressure and sucks it back up along with the loosened dirt. Dirt and odours are effectively removed.

Features and benefits
SE spray extraction crevice nozzle: Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
SE spray extraction crevice nozzle: Spray extraction function
Flexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
SE spray extraction crevice nozzle: Proven Kärcher spray extraction technology
For optimal cleaning results.
Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 241 x 44 x 65
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)