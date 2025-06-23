SH 5 suction hose
Flexible, 5-metre long suction hose for the KHB and OC 6-18 models for suctioning water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers.
The 5-metre long suction hose can be used to suction water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers. The hose is extremely flexible, making it ideal for KHB and OC 6-18 models.
Features and benefits
Simple suction
- Suck up water from alternative sources quickly; alternative water supply for the handheld cordless pressure washer.
Portability
- No water connection necessary; the handheld cordless pressure washer is suitable for mobile use.
Flexible and easy to handle
- The flexible hose is easy to connect and store away.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 60
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.