Spray lance 600 mm

Spray lance in 600mm stainless steel, can be rotated 360º under pressure for professional high pressure washers. Compatible: All Kärcher professional pressure washer

Spray lances in various length versions, stainless steel with hand screw fitting. Ergonomically shaped handle bowls to ensure optimum handling and insulation. 360° rotatable under pressure.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Long lifetime.
  • Robust tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Compatible machines