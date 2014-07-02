Triple nozzle, 045
Manually switchable triple nozzle with stainless steel nozzle. Robust, durable and resistant to dirt. Easy jet changeover between high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream with power nozzle contour (25°), and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors; low-pressure flat stream for cleaning agent suction and application. Connector M 18 × 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Nozzle size ( )
|45
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3