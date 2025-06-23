WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7, WV 8 squeegee blades (280 mm)
Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without dripping dirty water. Suitable for the WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8 window vacs.
For permanently streak-free results: replace the 280 mm squeegee blade quickly and simply. This is how your window vac cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free. Suitable for: WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8.
Features and benefits
Quick replacement of the squeegee blade.
- For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
- The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
- The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 30 x 24
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Condensation
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants