Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate RM 508, 500ml
The Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate RM 508 can be used throughout the household, quick and streak-free drying and is suitable for all water-resistant surfaces.
For shiny surfaces throughout the house: the Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate RM 508 can be used throughout the household and effectively removes grease and deposits such as food stains. The detergent concentrate achieves a quick-drying and streak-free cleaning result on all water-resistant surfaces such as worktops, bathroom tiles, floors and furniture fronts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
- Surface cleaning