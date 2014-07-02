Window Cleaner RM 503, 20ml
Window cleaner, packaged in practical measured doses, for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces, such as glass, windows, mirrors, shower cabins, etc. Improves rainwater runoff and keeps surfaces longer clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|4 x 20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|225 x 115 x 25
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Mirrors
- Glass tables
- Glass shower cabins