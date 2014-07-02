Plastic cleaner 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l
Powerful plastic cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a colour and material protection formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Window frames
- Plastic panels