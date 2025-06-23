The carpet and upholstery cleaner impresses with over 99% naturally derived ingredients and ensures deep cleaning down to the fibres on all textile surfaces, such as carpets, upholstery, car seats, shoes, mattresses and curtains. No microplastics, silicones, nanomaterials, dyes or phosphates are used, making it particularly suitable for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. The innovative two-phase cleaning system loosens the dirt from fibres before it is suctioned up with a spray extraction cleaner. The remaining dirt is then encapsulated in small crystals, which are removed during the next suction phase after the drying time. This ensures particularly thorough cleaning results. The cleaner is perfect for spray extraction cleaners and spray extraction machines. Even stubborn dirt, such as soil, dust, grease, food spills, drink stains and residues from skin cream, sun cream or sweat are removed effortlessly. It can also be used as a stain remover by applying it pure to a cloth and dabbing the stain. In addition, it gives textiles a natural fresh laundry fragrance to combat unpleasant odours.