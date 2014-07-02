Textile impregnator care tex RM 762, 500ml
Highly effective, long-lasting protection for all textile coverings. Carpets, upholstery and car seats are covered with a dirt-repellent protective film which helps to prevent dirt accumulating in future. Therefore, dirt can be vacuumed up more easily and thoroughly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Product
- Highly effective protection of textiles
- Slows down subsequent soiling
- Long-lasting effect
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Carpet
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Car seats