RM 511 6x17g Descaling powder EU, 17g
Effectively descales steam cleaners and other hot-water devices, such as kettles and coffee machines – for long lifetimes and low energy use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (g)
|6 x 17
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|15
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|205 x 125 x 20
Product
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- H335 May cause respiratory irritation
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P261 Avoid breathing dust/fume/gas/mist/vapours/spray.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P304 + P340 IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners
- Descaler for coffee machines, kettles etc.