RM 511 6x17g Descaling powder EU, 17g

Effectively descales steam cleaners and other hot-water devices, such as kettles and coffee machines – for long lifetimes and low energy use.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (g) 6 x 17
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 15
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 205 x 125 x 20
Product
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • Made in Germany
RM 511 6x17g Descaling powder EU, 17g
RM 511 6x17g Descaling powder EU, 17g
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • H335 May cause respiratory irritation
  • P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • P261 Avoid breathing dust/fume/gas/mist/vapours/spray.
  • P280i Wear eye/face protection.
  • P304 + P340 IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P405 Store locked up.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners
  • Descaler for coffee machines, kettles etc.