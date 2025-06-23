Push sweeper S 4 Twin
Two side brushes, 20 l waste hopper and 680 mm sweeping width: the S 4 Twin sweeper for year-round applications on smaller and narrower areas and thorough cleanliness right to the edge.
Whether it is petals in spring, sand in the summer, leaves in autumn or grit in winter: The effective and ergonomic S 4 Twin sweeper from Kärcher ensures dazzling appearances around the house and garden in record time all year round. With its powerful roller brush, 2 side brushes and a sweeping width of 680 mm in total, it effortlessly sweeps areas of up to 2400 m² per hour. The machine transports the waste directly into the 20 litre waste hopper. The long bristles of the side brushes ensure thorough cleanliness right to the edge. The infinitely variable push handle can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. Thanks to the bayonet fitting screws can no longer get lost when adjusting the height. The sweeper can be easily collapsed as required without stooping thanks to a footplate at the frame and carried by the handle – for space-saving storage. The tool-free side brush attachment is unique. The sweeper is ready for use in no time. The waste hopper can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Practical cap for side brushTool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up and deployment.
Comfortable footplateCollapse sweeper fully without stooping – for space-saving storage.
Height adjustment with bayonet fittingBack-friendly sweeping thanks to individual height adjustment.
Large waste hopper
- Frequent emptying of waste hopper is not necessary.
Simple removal of waste hopper
- Simple emptying of waste hopper.
Stand-alone waste container
- Empty waste hopper without any contact with dirt.
Large sweeping width
- High cleaning performance.
Sweeping close to the edge
- Thorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices.
Practical carrying handle
- The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with side brush (mm)
|680
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Casing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|20
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,2
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|10,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|760 x 668 x 940
Scope of supply
- Side brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- Infinitely variable push handle
- Storage position
- Footplate for space-saving stowage
- Tool-free side brush attachment
- Stand-alone waste container
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Pathways around the house
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Cellar