Whether it is petals in spring, sand in the summer, leaves in autumn or grit in winter: The effective and ergonomic S 4 Twin sweeper from Kärcher ensures dazzling appearances around the house and garden in record time all year round. With its powerful roller brush, 2 side brushes and a sweeping width of 680 mm in total, it effortlessly sweeps areas of up to 2400 m² per hour. The machine transports the waste directly into the 20 litre waste hopper. The long bristles of the side brushes ensure thorough cleanliness right to the edge. The infinitely variable push handle can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. Thanks to the bayonet fitting screws can no longer get lost when adjusting the height. The sweeper can be easily collapsed as required without stooping thanks to a footplate at the frame and carried by the handle – for space-saving storage. The tool-free side brush attachment is unique. The sweeper is ready for use in no time. The waste hopper can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.