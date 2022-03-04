2-way distributor
2-way distributor with 2 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting two hoses to one individual tap. (G3/4 tap connector, G1/2 reduction piece.)
High-quality 2-way tap adapter with G3/4 tap adapter and G1/2 reducer for watering with up to two hoses at the same time. The 2-way tap adapter has two tap adapters with two independent, infinitely variable controllers and is characterised by an optimised water flow. It is universally usable with all common garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and an ergonomic design for pleasant and simple handling. The smooth union nut with the robust internal thread guarantees easy and comfortable fixing at the tap. The 2-way tap adapter is compatible with most of the available hook-and-loop systems.
Features and benefits
Two water outlets which can be regulated independently of each other
- Separate use of two water outlets on one tap.
With integrated pre-filter
- For an extra long lifetime.
Smooth-running union joint
- Easy attachment to taps with 3/4" or 1/2" thread.
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1/2
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|50 x 126 x 78
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Garden tools and equipment