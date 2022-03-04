Sprinklers

Sprinklers – technology that is brimming with ideas. The diverse selection of Kärcher circular sprinklers offers the perfect solution for every garden – large, small, flat or sloping. With the unique splash guard in the oscillating sprinkler range, set-up is even easier: Going back and forth between the tap and sprinkler is no longer necessary and you can find the right position for your sprinkler in next to no time – without getting wet! All models easily connect to a garden hose and is compatible with all available click-on systems.