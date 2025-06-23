CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763 from Kärcher reduces the amount of rinsing required by up to 50 percent while also refreshing fibres and reviving colours on all textile floor coverings – quickly, easily and safely. When applied after deep cleaning, the neutralising rinse, designed for spray extraction using the 1-step method with Puzzi spray extraction machines or carpet cleaning machines (BRC), reliably removes residues of surfactants, as well as light oil, grease and mineral-based dirt. The Woolsafe-certified rinse has a reliable neutralising effect on both synthetic and natural alkali-sensitive carpet fibres made from materials such as pure new wool and sheep's wool. The low rinsing requirement and the quick-drying properties of CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763 dramatically speed up drying times, meaning surfaces can be used again sooner after cleaning.