Our gel-like PressurePro Facade Cleaner RM 43 is the comprehensive cleaning solution to protect house facades from weather and other influences in the long term, to retain their value and to reduce expensive renovation measures. Whether it's stone, clinker, rough-cast plaster, plastic, wood or glass facades: rain and moisture affect them just as much as heat and drought, wind, hail, snow and ice or exhaust fumes from traffic and emissions from heating systems and industry. The result is deposits and soiling; even moss, algae and fungi can take hold and cause lasting damage to the surface. Thanks to its gel consistency, PressurePro Facade Cleaner RM 43 adheres excellently to virtually any type of surface and reliably and effectively removes soot, oil, grease and environmental pollution. It is, of course, perfectly designed for efficient interaction with the tools from the Kärcher system solution for facade cleaning.