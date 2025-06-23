ProLite Flex Kit
Kit: 4-piece composable handle - 140 cm, ProLite Flex frame, Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 35 cm and 14 L single bucket with wringer.
Flat mop system with Flex system. Ideal for semi-professional cleaning of horizontal and vertical surfaces.
Features and benefits
Best ergonomics
- Ergonomic: no bending during use, protects the back and joints
Time saving
- Time-saving: thanks to the large cleaning surface and the option to reach corners and clean under furniture
Hygienic handling
- No direct skin contact with the used cover
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP / PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,6
|Package weight (kg)
|2,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 150 x 1400
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|350 x 150 x 1400
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning