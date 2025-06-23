Standard Trio Mop Scrub Flex 40 cm
Microfibre, polyester and cotton flat mop, looped end, polyester support.
Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for any surface and kind of dirt thanks to the combination of the 3 fibres: cotton for its absorption power, microfibre for its dirt collecting power and polyester for greasy dirt and low friction.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Uni System
|Textile material
|PET / cotton / microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning