Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition

Sustainable, robust and durable: the T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition dry vacuum cleaner in black is made from 60% recycled material¹⁾ and still delivers impressively high suction power.

Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition dry vacuum cleaner in black impresses with its sustainability, excellent suction power, durability, robustness and excellent value for money. It significantly reduces the consumption of valuable raw materials and energy at the production stage by using 60 percent recycled material¹⁾. With a power output of 850 watts, the vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 millibars (23.5 kPa), which guarantees excellent vacuuming results. In addition, the low operating noise of just 61 dB(A) ensures that it can be used in noise-sensitive locations at any time. The compact dry vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and has a practical carrying handle and an ergonomic bend. With a container volume of 11 litres and a weight of just 4 kilograms, it is easy to carry and facilitates long work intervals without causing fatigue. Various different accessories, such as the suction tube and floor nozzle, can be stored on the vacuum cleaner itself for added convenience. Ten fleece filter bags are also included in the scope of delivery.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition: Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materials
Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materials
Produced using fewer raw materials and less energy. Using recycled materials reduces CO₂ emissions. Innovative, long-lasting, robust and therefore very economical machine.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition: Low weight
Low weight
Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition: Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A)
Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A)
Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Integrated accessory storage
  • Safe and convenient transport of the machine including accessories.
  • Quick and safe storage of the power cable on the cable hook.
  • Easy and practical parking position of the floor nozzle on the vacuum cleaner.
Cable hook
  • The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23,5
Air flow (l/s) 40
Nominal power (W) 850
Container capacity (l) 11
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7,5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 61
Colour black
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 385 x 285 x 385

¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 350 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic with recycled material
  • Cable hook
  • Integrated accessory storage
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition
Application areas
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
  • Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
Accessories