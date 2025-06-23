Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition
Sustainable, robust and durable: the T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition dry vacuum cleaner in black is made from 60% recycled material¹⁾ and still delivers impressively high suction power.
Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition dry vacuum cleaner in black impresses with its sustainability, excellent suction power, durability, robustness and excellent value for money. It significantly reduces the consumption of valuable raw materials and energy at the production stage by using 60 percent recycled material¹⁾. With a power output of 850 watts, the vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 millibars (23.5 kPa), which guarantees excellent vacuuming results. In addition, the low operating noise of just 61 dB(A) ensures that it can be used in noise-sensitive locations at any time. The compact dry vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and has a practical carrying handle and an ergonomic bend. With a container volume of 11 litres and a weight of just 4 kilograms, it is easy to carry and facilitates long work intervals without causing fatigue. Various different accessories, such as the suction tube and floor nozzle, can be stored on the vacuum cleaner itself for added convenience. Ten fleece filter bags are also included in the scope of delivery.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materialsProduced using fewer raw materials and less energy. Using recycled materials reduces CO₂ emissions. Innovative, long-lasting, robust and therefore very economical machine.
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A)Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Integrated accessory storage
- Safe and convenient transport of the machine including accessories.
- Quick and safe storage of the power cable on the cable hook.
- Easy and practical parking position of the floor nozzle on the vacuum cleaner.
Cable hook
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|11
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 285 x 385
¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector