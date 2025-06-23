Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast Anniversary Edition dry vacuum cleaner in black impresses with its sustainability, excellent suction power, durability, robustness and excellent value for money. It significantly reduces the consumption of valuable raw materials and energy at the production stage by using 60 percent recycled material¹⁾. With a power output of 850 watts, the vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 millibars (23.5 kPa), which guarantees excellent vacuuming results. In addition, the low operating noise of just 61 dB(A) ensures that it can be used in noise-sensitive locations at any time. The compact dry vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and has a practical carrying handle and an ergonomic bend. With a container volume of 11 litres and a weight of just 4 kilograms, it is easy to carry and facilitates long work intervals without causing fatigue. Various different accessories, such as the suction tube and floor nozzle, can be stored on the vacuum cleaner itself for added convenience. Ten fleece filter bags are also included in the scope of delivery.