Our T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45 percent recycled material*, and is therefore manufactured in a way that conserves resources. It impresses with outstanding suction power, ultra-quiet operation, sustainability, robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio. Its durability is evident in features such as the robust chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. Despite the high suction power, the operating noise of the T 15/1 is only 52 dB(A). Thanks to this ultra-quiet operation, it can be used at any time for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations. The compact vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and can be transported ergonomically and close to the body using the foldable carrying handle. The hopper volume of the vacuum cleaner is 15 litres. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, the crevice nozzle supplied can always be stored on the T 15/1 within easy reach. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option.