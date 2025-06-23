Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1
Ultra-quiet, sustainable and durable: the T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner made from 45% recycled material* offers excellent suction power and an ergonomic, user-friendly design.
Our T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45 percent recycled material*, and is therefore manufactured in a way that conserves resources. It impresses with outstanding suction power, ultra-quiet operation, sustainability, robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio. Its durability is evident in features such as the robust chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. Despite the high suction power, the operating noise of the T 15/1 is only 52 dB(A). Thanks to this ultra-quiet operation, it can be used at any time for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations. The compact vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and can be transported ergonomically and close to the body using the foldable carrying handle. The hopper volume of the vacuum cleaner is 15 litres. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, the crevice nozzle supplied can always be stored on the T 15/1 within easy reach. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions.
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly designErgonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Pluggable power cable
- Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
- The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
- Avoids or reduces service costs.
Smart, manual cable winding system
- The power cable can be stored in no time.
- Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
- The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
- Large on/off button.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be ordered as an option
- For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites.
- High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The crevice nozzle can be conveniently stored in the machine head.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|185 / 18
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|585
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|52
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 250 x 410
* All plastic parts, excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Smart cable retraction system
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Parking position for floor nozzle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Daytime cleaning