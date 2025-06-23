Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
We are updating our existing, commercial range of dry vacuum cleaners with the T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner and once again occupying this important market segment with a superb top-class model.
The extremely quiet vacuum cleaner combines a high level of ergonomic convenience, due to integrated hose, cable and accessory storage and two parking positions for the floor nozzle, with excellent suction power and an enormous working radius.
Features and benefits
Highly effective HEPA-13 filterCertified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles.
Very low operating noise of only 60 dB(A)Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Integrated accessory storageThe full integration of the accessories on the rear enables the user to quickly access them in any cleaning situation.
Flexible cable
- The yellow cable is extremely tough, flexible and twist-proof.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|15
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|434 x 316 x 400
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Pluggable power cable: Flexible
Videos
Application areas
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet