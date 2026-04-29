RM 640N RTU, 500ml

Za temeljito čist bicikl od obruča kotača do upravljača: formula je nježna prema materijalima, posebno razvijena za bicikle i temelji se na obnovljivim sastojcima.

RM 640N RTU čistač bicikala za ručno čišćenje bicikala. Jednostavan i učinkovit za korištenje s ergonomskom glavom za raspršivanje i kompaktnom bocom od 0,5 litara. Formula napravljena od obnovljivih i prirodno dobivenih sastojaka daje biciklu novi sjaj. Čistač je posebno razvijen za svakodnevno čišćenje bicikala, uključujući električne, brdske i cestovne bicikle. Sredstvo je nježno prema materijalima i prikladno za komponente izrađene od karbona, aluminija, gume ili sličnih osjetljivih materijala. Deterdžent se također lako ispire – što pomaže u uštedi vode u svakodnevnoj uporabi.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 8
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 0,4
Svojstva
  • S više od 99% sastojaka prirodnog podrijetla, formula pouzdano uklanja prljavštinu koja se obično nalazi na biciklima, kao što su prašina, blato itd.
  • Deterdžent ne sadrži kiseline, otapala, boje, mirise ili silikone
  • Testiran na kompatibilnost materijala na karbonu, aluminiju, gumi itd.
  • Korišteni surfaktanti su 100% biljnog podrijetla i ne sadrže tenzide na bazi mineralnih ulja
  • Tijelo boce izrađeno je od 100% reciklirane plastike
  • Ergonomska glava raspršivača za ravnomjerno, ravno nanošenje i malu potrošnju
RM 640N RTU, 500ml
Upozorenja i sigurnosni savjeti prema direktivama Europske Unije
Upozorenja i sigurnosni savjeti prema direktivama Europske Unije
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