RM 652** sredstvo za njegu kokpita, polu-mat 0,5L, 500ml

Dubinska njega i zaštita svih površina od plastike i gume. Ostavlja iza sebe svilenkasto matirane površine koje su nove kao i nove, s ugodnim osjećajem koji odbijaju vodu i prljavštinu.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 8
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 0,6
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
RM 652** sredstvo za njegu kokpita, polu-mat 0,5L, 500ml
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Kokpit
  • Plastične obloge
PRAVNO

Opći uvjeti poslovanja trgovca
Impresum
Zaštita podataka
Sitemap
Politika kolačića

Podrška

Često postavljana pitanja
Nagradni natječaj

KONTAKT

Karcher d.o.o.
Samoborska cesta 169A
10090 Zagreb

OPĆI UPITI:
Tel.: +385 1 4094331
+385 1 4094332
E-mail: customer-care-hr@karcher.com

SERVIS

Radno vrijeme: pon-pet 8:00-16:00

Za upite vezane za servis i/ili nabavu rezervnih dijelova kontaktirajte:

Tel.: +385 1 4094330

E-mail: servis-hr@karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
ONLINE TRGOVINA
ONLINE TRGOVINA KONTAKT

E-mail: onlineshop-hr@karcher.com

Telefon: +385 1 4094331
             +385 1 4094332

NAČINI PLAĆANJA

Plaćanje pouzećem

Plaćanje karticom

Plaćanje unaprijed

PayPal

 

 

 

BESPLATNA DOSTAVA ZA SVE ONLINE NARUDŽBE IZNAD 100 EURA
© 2026 Alfred Kärcher GmbH