RM 660** vosak za poliranje 0,5l, 500ml

Intenzivno čišćenje i pranje te zaštita otporna na vremenske uvjete u jednoj operaciji. Uklanjaju se sitne ogrebotine i pruge i vraća se izvorni sjaj boje.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 8
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 0,6
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 70 x 70 x 180
RM 660** vosak za poliranje 0,5l, 500ml
RM 660** vosak za poliranje 0,5l, 500ml
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Lak vozila
  • Lakirane površine
Pribor
PRAVNO

Opći uvjeti poslovanja trgovca
Impresum
Zaštita podataka
Sitemap
Politika kolačića

Podrška

Često postavljana pitanja
Nagradni natječaj

KONTAKT

Karcher d.o.o.
Samoborska cesta 169A
10090 Zagreb

OPĆI UPITI:
Tel.: +385 1 4094331
+385 1 4094332
E-mail: customer-care-hr@karcher.com

SERVIS

Radno vrijeme: pon-pet 8:00-16:00

Za upite vezane za servis i/ili nabavu rezervnih dijelova kontaktirajte:

Tel.: +385 1 4094330

E-mail: servis-hr@karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
ONLINE TRGOVINA
ONLINE TRGOVINA KONTAKT

E-mail: onlineshop-hr@karcher.com

Telefon: +385 1 4094331
             +385 1 4094332

NAČINI PLAĆANJA

Plaćanje pouzećem

Plaćanje karticom

Plaćanje unaprijed

PayPal

 

 

 

BESPLATNA DOSTAVA ZA SVE ONLINE NARUDŽBE IZNAD 100 EURA
© 2026 Alfred Kärcher GmbH