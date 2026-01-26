RM 667** 0,5l sredstvo za čišćenje naplataka, 500ml

S vrhunskom snagom čišćenja i formulom za brzo djelovanje protiv svih uobičajenih vrsta prljavštine na cesti na svim uobičajenim tipovima naplataka. Inteligentna promjena boje prikazuje aktivno vrijeme djelovanja sredstva za čišćenje.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 8
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 0,6
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 70 x 100 x 245
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Obruči
