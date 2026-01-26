Sredstvo za čišćenje motocikala 3 u 1, 500ml

Za ručno čišćenje motocikala. Učinkovito uklanja tipične nečistoće kao što je prašina od kočenja, tragovi guma, insekti, blato i ulja. Savršena obrada zbog gel-formule s dobrim prianjanjem.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 8
Težina (kg) 0,6
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 0,7
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Svojstva
  • Poboljšana power-formula – posebno jako čak i kod tvrdokorne prašine od kočnica
  • Gel formula sa savršenim prianjanjem osigurava jednostavnu primjenu
  • Ready-to-use sredstvo za čišćenje (RTU)
  • Tijelo boce izrađeno je od 100% reciklirane plastike
  • Proizvedeno u Njemačkoj
Upozorenja i sigurnosni savjeti prema direktivama Europske Unije
Upozorenja i sigurnosni savjeti prema direktivama Europske Unije
  • P101 Ako je potrebna liječnička pomoć pokazati spremnik ili naljepnicu.
  • P102 Čuvati izvan dohvata djece.
  • H318 Uzrokuje teške ozljede oka.
  • P103 Prije uporabe pročitati naljepnicu.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 U SLUČAJU DODIRA S OČIMA: oprezno ispirati vodom nekoliko minuta. Ukloniti kontaktne leće ako ih nosite i ako se one lako uklanjaju. Nastaviti ispirati.
  • P310 Odmah nazvati CENTAR ZA KONTROLU OTROVANJA/liječnika.
Područja primjene
  • Za čišćenje motocikala i mopeda.
  • Bicikli
