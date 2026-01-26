Sredstvo za uklanjanje insekata RM 618, 500ml
Nježno odstranjuje insekte s lakiranih površina, rešetki hladnjaka, vanjskih ogledala, prozora i plastike.
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Veličina posude (ml)
|500
|Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a))
|8
|Težina (kg)
|0,5
|Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg)
|0,7
|Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 270
Kompatibilni uređaji
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium FJ BB
- K 2 Premium FJ Home BB
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 upright PROMO (BT)
- K 3
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home BB
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Premium
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda BB
- K 4 FJ BB
- K 4 FJ Home BB
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K Mini
- K2 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- OC 6-18
- OC 6-18 Battery Set
- OC Handheld Compact
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150 *EU
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic (Car&Home)
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G *EU
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact AntiTwist Flex Home
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Full Contol Plus
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHB 5 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- KHP -2-X
- KHP 4 *AT
Područja primjene
- Lakirane površine
- Željezo
- Krom
- Plastika