Finišer za staklo RM 627, 3 u 1, 1l

Štedi vrijeme i trud: Finišer za staklo 3 u 1 jamči postojanu čistoću bez mrlja i tragova, posebice za velike, teško pristup. proz. (npr. zimski vrtovi ili stakl. fas.). S form. za zašt. od pon. prljanja. Ne djeluje na zašt. stakl. površ.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 6
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 1,1
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Svojstva
  • Brisanje staklenih površina bez tragova
  • Pouzdana zaštita od ponovnog prljanja
  • Ušteda vremena do 30%
  • Prilagođeno Kärcher uređajima uz zajamčenu kompatibilnost materijala
  • Tijelo boce izrađeno je od 100% reciklirane plastike
  • Proizvedeno u Njemačkoj
Finišer za staklo RM 627, 3 u 1, 1l
Finišer za staklo RM 627, 3 u 1, 1l
Upozorenja i sigurnosni savjeti prema direktivama Europske Unije
Upozorenja i sigurnosni savjeti prema direktivama Europske Unije
  • P102 Čuvati izvan dohvata djece.
  • EUH 210 Sigurnosno-tehnički list dostupan na zahtjev.
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Velike, teško pristupačne staklene površine
  • Zimski vrtovi
PRAVNO

Opći uvjeti poslovanja trgovca
Impresum
Zaštita podataka
Sitemap
Politika kolačića

Podrška

Često postavljana pitanja
Nagradni natječaj

KONTAKT

Karcher d.o.o.
Samoborska cesta 169A
10090 Zagreb

OPĆI UPITI:
Tel.: +385 1 4094331
+385 1 4094332
E-mail: customer-care-hr@karcher.com

SERVIS

Radno vrijeme: pon-pet 8:00-16:00

Za upite vezane za servis i/ili nabavu rezervnih dijelova kontaktirajte:

Tel.: +385 1 4094330

E-mail: servis-hr@karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
ONLINE TRGOVINA
ONLINE TRGOVINA KONTAKT

E-mail: onlineshop-hr@karcher.com

Telefon: +385 1 4094331
             +385 1 4094332

NAČINI PLAĆANJA

Plaćanje pouzećem

Plaćanje karticom

Plaćanje unaprijed

PayPal

 

 

 

BESPLATNA DOSTAVA ZA SVE ONLINE NARUDŽBE IZNAD 100 EURA
© 2026 Alfred Kärcher GmbH