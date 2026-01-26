Sredstvo za čišćenje plastike RM 613, 3 u 1, 1l

Jako sred. za čišćenje plastike s jedinstv. formulom 3 u 1, koja osim maks. učinka čišć. zbog aktiv. otapala nečist. dod. ima formulu za zašt. boje i mater. Za maks. uč. čišć., njegu i zašt. u 1 koraku. Za vrtni namj., plastične proz. okvire i dr. plast. površ.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 1,2
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Vrtni/terasni/balkonski namještaj
  • Prozorski okviri
  • Plastične obloge
