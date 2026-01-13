Univerzalna spojka crijeva Plus

Univerzalna spojka crijeva Plus s utorima za hvatanje od meke plastike za komforno rukovanje. Kompatibilno sa svim klik-sustavima.

Jednostavno spajanje, odvajanje i popravak – uz pomoć praktične i ergonomske Kärcher univerzalne spojke crijeva Plus s utorima za držanje od meke plastike za posebno komforno rukovanje. Fleksibilni utični sustav znatno pojednostavljuje navodnjavanje malih i velikih vrtova i površina. Jer funkcionalni priključci slavina i spojke crijeva čine osnovu svakog dobrog sustava za navodnjavanje. Univerzalna spojka crijeva Plus je kompatibilna s tri najčešća promjera crijeva i svim dostupnim klik-sustavima.

Značajke i prednosti
Utori za držanje od meke plastike
  • Za jednostavno rukovanje.
Klik-sustav
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Promjer 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Boja Žuta boja
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 0,1
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 65 x 33 x 45
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Zalijevanje vrta
  • Kuhinjski vrt
  • Biljke u loncima
  • Ukrasne biljke
  • Vrtni alat i oprema
