FJ 10 C, mlaznica za pjenu Connect 'n' Clean + Ultra Foam Cleaner 3

Ultra Foam Cleaner + sustav brze zamjene FJ 10 C mlaznica za pjenu Connect 'n' Clean. Komforno nanošenje sredstva za čišćenje i brzo mijenjanje različitih sredstava za čišćenje.

FJ 10 C mlaznica za pjenu Connect 'n' Clean sa sredstvom Ultra Foam Cleaner. Sustav brze zamjene za nanošenje sredstva za čišćenje omogućuje brzo mijenjanje različitih sredstava za čišćenje uz samo jedan klik. Die Reinigungsmitteldosierung lässt sich bequem an der Schaumdüse regulieren (gelber Knopf). Doziranje sredstva za čišćenje moguće je komforno regulirati na mlaznici za pjenu (žuti gumb). Razina mlaza može se okretati po potrebi. Prikladno za sve Kärcher Consumer viskotlačne čistače klase K2 - K7.

Značajke i prednosti
Inovativna mlaznica za pjenu
  • Priprema i nanošenje moćne pjene.
U kompletu
  • Praktični komplet s različitim sredstvima za čišćenje.
Sustav brze zamjene
  • Brza i praktična zamjena sredstava za čišćenje samo jednim klikom.
Jedinica za doziranje deterdženta
  • Korisnik regulira potrošnju sredstva za čišćenje
Transparentni spremnik za sredstvo za čišćenje
  • Sadržaj spremnika je uvijek vidljiv
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja antracit
Težina (kg) 1,3
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 1,6
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 102 x 201 x 260
Kompatibilnost Za stare prskalice proizvedene do 2010. g. (prskalica M, 96, 97) neophodan je adapter M (2.643-950.0).
Područja primjene
  • Vozila
  • Za čišćenje motocikala i mopeda.
  • Kamperi
