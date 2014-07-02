FJ 10 C, mlaznica za pjenu Connect 'n' Clean + Ultra Foam Cleaner 3
Ultra Foam Cleaner + sustav brze zamjene FJ 10 C mlaznica za pjenu Connect 'n' Clean. Komforno nanošenje sredstva za čišćenje i brzo mijenjanje različitih sredstava za čišćenje.
FJ 10 C mlaznica za pjenu Connect 'n' Clean sa sredstvom Ultra Foam Cleaner. Sustav brze zamjene za nanošenje sredstva za čišćenje omogućuje brzo mijenjanje različitih sredstava za čišćenje uz samo jedan klik. Die Reinigungsmitteldosierung lässt sich bequem an der Schaumdüse regulieren (gelber Knopf). Doziranje sredstva za čišćenje moguće je komforno regulirati na mlaznici za pjenu (žuti gumb). Razina mlaza može se okretati po potrebi. Prikladno za sve Kärcher Consumer viskotlačne čistače klase K2 - K7.
Značajke i prednosti
Inovativna mlaznica za pjenu
- Priprema i nanošenje moćne pjene.
U kompletu
- Praktični komplet s različitim sredstvima za čišćenje.
Sustav brze zamjene
- Brza i praktična zamjena sredstava za čišćenje samo jednim klikom.
Jedinica za doziranje deterdženta
- Korisnik regulira potrošnju sredstva za čišćenje
Transparentni spremnik za sredstvo za čišćenje
- Sadržaj spremnika je uvijek vidljiv
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Boja
|antracit
|Težina (kg)
|1,3
|Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg)
|1,6
|Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm)
|102 x 201 x 260
|Kompatibilnost
|Za stare prskalice proizvedene do 2010. g. (prskalica M, 96, 97) neophodan je adapter M (2.643-950.0).
Kompatibilni uređaji
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150 *EU
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Premium
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G *EU
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact AntiTwist Flex Home
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Full Contol Plus
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- KHP 4 *AT
Područja primjene
- Vozila
- Za čišćenje motocikala i mopeda.
- Kamperi