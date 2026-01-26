Washing brush rigid

Četka za pranje s mekanim čekinjama za čišćenje osjetljivih područja i teško pristupačnih mjesta u vanjskom prostoru. Prikladna za sve Kärcher visokotlačne čistače klase K 2 do K 7.

Praktična četka za pranje ima mekane čekinje tako da je idealna za čišćenje osjetljivih područja i teško pristupačnih mjesta u vanjskom prostoru. Bilo da se radilo o automobilu, vrtnom namještaju ili rešetci hladnjaka -četka za pranje osigurava zaštitu i čistoću te je prikladna za sve Kärcher visokotlačne čistače klase K 2 do K 7.

Značajke i prednosti
Posebno meka čekinja
  • Omogućuje čišćenje osjetljivih površina
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja Crna
Težina (kg) 0,2
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 0,2
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 333 x 82 x 164
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Vozila
  • Vrtni/terasni/balkonski namještaj
Pribor
