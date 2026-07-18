15 x SC Disposable Cloth EasyFix | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.863-299.015 x EasyFix disposable cloths are the simpler, more hygienic cleaning solution, cleaning up to 30m². Once finished the cloths can simply be removed and disposed of in the household rubbish.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
340 x 118 x 3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas