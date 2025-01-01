Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, 3/4" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers (with internal thread). Universal 3/4" thread connector suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.

Click system