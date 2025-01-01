Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher hose reel cart with a yellow spool and black frame, featuring a handle for easy manoeuvring.

    7300 Premium Hose Reel

    Part number: 2.645-163.0

    The Kärcher 7300 Premium Hose Reel is a practical and space-saving storage solution for garden accessories. This watering station is able to store nozzles, spray guns and lances.

