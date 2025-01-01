Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.863-319.0Filters finer particles from the air during vacuuming: The air inlet filter is suitable for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices.
Colour
grey
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
130 x 50 x 50
Air Inlet Filter