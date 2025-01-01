Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Grey cylindrical filter with a black cap, featuring a honeycomb pattern.

    Air Inlet Filter

    Part number: 2.863-319.0

    Filters finer particles from the air during vacuuming: The air inlet filter is suitable for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices.

