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    Battery Power 4/25 | Kärcher

    Kärcher 4V 2.5 Ah battery with grey and black casing, featuring branding and power specifications on the side.

    Battery Power 4/25

    Part number: 2.443-002.0

    The 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.