    Kärcher yellow submersible pump with attached hose and battery compartment, isolated on a white background.

    Barrel pump

    BP 2.000-18 Barrel (Machine Only)

    Part number: 1.645-475.0

    The BP 2.000-18 battery barrel pump provides a more sustainable way to water your garden, making it possible to use rain water from a rain barrel, saving on using precious drinking water.

