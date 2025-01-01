Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Brass hose connector with black grip, featuring threaded ends for secure attachment.

    Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8"

    Part number: 2.645-015.0

    This hardy brass hose connector from Kärcher is compatible for use with 5/8” and ½” hoses. Made from high-quality materials, it has a rubber non-slip grip for easy connection and handling.

