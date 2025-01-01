Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Brass hose connector with black grip, featuring threaded ends for secure attachment.

    Brass hose connector 3/4"

    Part number: 2.645-016.0

    The brass ¾” hose connector from Kärcher is a tough and durable tool for semi-professional use in the garden. With a rubber non-slip grip, the connector offers easy handling and connection.

    Brass hose connector 3/4"