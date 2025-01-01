Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Brass and black plastic hose connector with ribbed grip and threaded end.

    Brass hose connector 3/4" with Aqua Stop

    Part number: 2.645-018.0

    Kärcher brings you the Aqua Stop ¾” hose connector, which allows you to disconnect your hose without any accidental soaking.

