Part number: 2.645-018.0Kärcher brings you the Aqua Stop ¾” hose connector, which allows you to disconnect your hose without any accidental soaking.
Diameter
3/4″
Colour
brass
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
52 x 38 x 38
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Brass hose connector 3/4" with Aqua Stop