    Brass Kärcher hose connector with knurled edges, viewed from the side on a white background.

    Brass hose repair connector 1/2", 5/8"

    Part number: 2.645-102.0

    With the ½ inch brass hose connectors from Kärcher, you can connect hoses with ½ inch and 5/8 inch internal diameters, ensuring your garden is sufficiently watered, no matter its size.

