Brass hose repair connector 1/2", 5/8"

Repairing damaged hoses can be costly, and can make a serious dent in your finances over time. Depending on the size of your garden, you will probably need several hoses, which can add to the cost. Not only does this hose pipe connector serve to extend the length of your garden hose, but it can also repair damaged sections of hoses and extend their longevity. Kärcher’s range of high-quality, tough brass hose pipe connectors are suitable for heavy duty use and are an essential product for keen gardeners. Help extend the lifespan of your garden products without great expense with Kärcher brass hose pipe connectors. Kärcher hose connector applications Kärcher’s brass hose connectors are suitable for repairing hoses that will water areas and gardens both large and small. The high-quality, durable brass hose connectors are suitable for watering food plants, plant beds and potted ornamental plants as well as for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. The Kärcher hose connector can be used with all common garden hoses, making it the perfect addition to your gardening kit.

Made from brass High-quality, durable material. Hose connection For connecting two hoses or for repairing damaged hoses. For connecting hoses with mit 1/2" and 5/8 (2.645-102.0) 3/4" (2.645-103.0) inner diameter Suitable for all standard garden hoses.