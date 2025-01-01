Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-102.0With the ½ inch brass hose connectors from Kärcher, you can connect hoses with ½ inch and 5/8 inch internal diameters, ensuring your garden is sufficiently watered, no matter its size.
Colour
brass
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
38 x 38 x 38
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Brass hose repair connector 1/2", 5/8"