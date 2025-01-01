Brass hose repair connector 3/4"

This robust and durable hose pipe connector is ideal for semi-professional use in all gardens. Repairing hoses can be costly, and this hose repair connector provides a cost-effective and simple solution that is ideal for keen gardeners. Suitable for all common garden hoses, this hose pipe connector is made using high-quality and durable brass. Able to withstand various water pressures, this brass hose connector is guaranteed to have a long service life, even with frequent use.

Made from brass High-quality, durable material. Hose connection For connecting two hoses or for repairing damaged hoses. For connecting hoses with mit 1/2" and 5/8 (2.645-102.0) 3/4" (2.645-103.0) inner diameter Suitable for all standard garden hoses.