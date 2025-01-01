When it comes to watering your garden, we know you want simple solutions. This spray nozzle is extremely robust, and is ideal for watering small and medium sized areas. The ergonomic handle allows for convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and garden cleaning. With an attractive design and a range of useful functions, this brass spray nozzle from Kärcher is a great addition to your Kärcher garden watering system. The brass spray nozzle is compatible with all available click systems, making this the simplest spray nozzle product you’ll ever use.

Made from brass Guaranteed robustness.