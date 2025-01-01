Brass tap connector 1" thread

Connect your garden hoses with this heavy-duty 1” tap connector from Kärcher. The Kärcher range of high-quality brass connectors is perfect for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures, whether you’re watering a small vegetable patch or your front lawn. The high-quality 1” brass tap connector has a rubber non-slip grip, ergonomically designed to suit your needs, and the needs of your garden. Suitable for heavy-duty use, this brass tap connector can be used with most garden hoses, and is perfect to use when rinsing off garden furniture, as well as watering large gardens and food plants. Rough and tough, the comfortable rubber ring on the handle ensures easy handling and better attachment, making this connector simple to use; even for the most amateur gardeners. This connector is perfect for use with the Kärcher Rain System.

High-quality tap connection made of brass Robustness and durability Comfortable rubber ring on the handle For easy handling and better attachment