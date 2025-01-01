Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Brass hose connector with black plastic grip, featuring an O-ring seal.

    Brass tap connector 1" thread

    Part number: 2.645-014.0

    This brass 1” tap connector from Kärcher is tough and durable, making it ideal for heavy-duty use for keen and amateur gardeners alike.

