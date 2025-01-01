Brass tap connector 1" thread

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-014.0This brass 1” tap connector from Kärcher is tough and durable, making it ideal for heavy-duty use for keen and amateur gardeners alike.
Thread size
G1
Colour
brass
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
40 x 43 x 43
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
