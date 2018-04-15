Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner nozzle attachment, angled view, showing brand logo on smooth surface.

    Car nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-316.0

    Fast, effortless vacuuming guaranteed: With the car nozzle, you can clean textile surfaces in your car and around the house conveniently and thoroughly.

    Car nozzle