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    Cartridge for SC 1 | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher filter cartridges with yellow labels indicating change date and warning instructions.

    Cartridge for SC 1

    Part number: 2.863-104.0

    The descaling cartridge for the SC 1 Upright and the SC 1 Multi steam cleaner. Simply insert it in the fresh water tank - and you're done. Descales effectively and quickly.